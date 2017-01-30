Brock Lesnar challenges Goldberg to a match at WrestleMania 33

By
Adam Martin
-
0

During tonight’s 1/30 WWE RAW from Laredo, Paul Heyman issued a challenge to Goldberg – on behalf of his client Brock Lesnar – for a match at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando.

Goldberg tweeted he will be at RAW next week in Portland to address the challenge.

You can view a clip of the challenge below courtesy of WWE.

