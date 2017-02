Cruiserweight Title match set for Fastlane

Neville vs. Jack Gallagher for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship is now set for the Fastlane PPV on March 5 from Milwaukee. Gallagher got the title shot by winning a 5-Way #1 Contenders Match in the main event of last night’s episode of 205 Live.

WWE 2K17 now on PC

The WWE 2K17 video game is now available on the PC, with the following video being released in conjunction with its launch on Tuesday.