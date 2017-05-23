5/22 WWE RAW Ratings: Viewers down and stay below three million

WWE RAW Ratings are in for May 22, 2017.

Last night’s episode drew 2.62 million viewers on Monday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is down from last week’s show that drew 2.75 million viewers. RAW came in at No. 3, No. 6 and No. 8 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic.

The NBA Playoffs once again dominated the night on cable.

Hourly breakdowns were as follows.

Hourly breakdowns of the WWE RAW Ratings

Hour 1: 2.661 (down from 2.884 million viewers last week)

Hour 2: 2.759 (up from 2.724 million viewers)

Hour 3: 2.426 (down from 2.645 million viewers)

RAW, headlined by Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe, averaged a 0.91 rating. This is down from last week’s 0.97 rating.