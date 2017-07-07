GFW Impact Results – 7/6/17 (Alberto El Patron vs. Lashley rematch)



GFW Impact Results

July 6, 2017

Results courtesy of Impactwrestling.com

This week’s edition of GFW IMPACT! Wrestling begins with LAX at their hideout. Konnan informs the rest of the team that he’s going to reveal the newest member of LAX tonight.

The new Unified World Champion Alberto El Patron is in the ring with his father, Dos Caras and his brother, El Hijo de Dos Caras to celebrate his victory at Slammiversary! El Patron says he respects Lashley for giving him the fight of his life on Sunday. He challenges anyone who wants an opportunity at the world title to come down – and it’s answered by the former world champ himself, Lashley! He tells El Patron that his victory was a fluke and insults his relatives! Dos Caras slaps Lashley and things are about to erupt when referees come down to keep the distance. Both El Patron and Lashley want to fight and we’re going to get it – the world title is on the line tonight!

Backstage, we see Bruce Prichard holding a meeting with Josh Mathews, Jeremy Borash and the Pope. He tells them that if they get into any more physical altercations, they’ll all be fired!

X-Division Champion Sonjay Dutt def. Caleb Konley in a non-title match

Konley hits Dutt with a sunset flip into the corner turnbuckles for a near fall. Dutt connects with a tornado DDT, followed by a big splash from the top rope to win! After the match, Trevor Lee attacks Sonjay Dutt from behind and leaves with the X-Division title belt!

Backstage, McKenzie Mitchell interviews the Veterans of War, Eddie Edwards and the returning Grado ahead of their eight man tag team match tonight.

Veterans of War (Wilcox & Mayweather), Eddie Edwards & Grado def. Eli Drake, Chris Adonis, Fallah Bahh & Mario Bokara

Wilcox hits Bokara with a huge Spinebuster! Grado delivers numerous right hands to Bokara but gets cut off with a clothesline from Adonis. Bokaro pushes Eddie into Fallah Bahh who takes him out with a massive crossbody. The Veterans of War hit Drake with the MOAB but Adonis takes them out with a double clothesline!The action is fast and furious as Eddie connects with the Boston Knee Party on Bokara to win! After the match, Joseph Park shows Grado a mysterious piece of paper – whatever it says, Grado is not happy about it! Park tells him that he has to leave.

Matt Sydal def. Braxton Sutter

Sydal delivers a flurry of kicks to Sutter. Sutter connects with his signature powerslam but when he goes to follow up, Sydal counters with a kick! Sydal hits the Shooting Star to pick up the victory! After the match, Sutter is clearly frustrated by his loss.

Back the at LAX hideout, Konnan says they’re going to raise the level of violence when they reveal the newest member of LAX tonight!

Super X Cup Returns

Jeremy Borash is in the ring to make the introductions for this year’s Super X Cup! It will feature eight competitors from GFW, IMPACT! Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Noah, AAW, Wrestle Circus and AAA in a single elimination X-Division tournament. Here are the first round matchups:

Sammy Guevara vs. Drago

ACH vs. Andrew Everett

Taiji Ishimori vs. Davey Richards

Dezmond Xavier vs. Idris Abraham

It’s time for our first matchup in the Super X Cup tournament!

Dezmond Xavier def. Idris Abraham in a Super X Cup First Round Match

Xavier shows his amazing agility and hits Abraham with a head scissors. Abraham hits Xavier with a suicide dive to gain control. Xavier connects with a cutter, followed by a German suplex for a near fall. Xavier suplexes Abraham out of the corner and hits him with a corkscrew from the top rope to pick up the victory!

McKenzie Mitchell interviews IMPACT! Wrestling Hall of Famer Gail Kim who says she has a big announcement to make next week.

Then, Moose steps in for an interview ahead of his matchup against Pro Wrestling Noah’s Naomichi Marufuji for the IMPACT! Grand Championship next week. EC3 interrupts and declares he should be the number one contender, over an outsider. EC3 tells Moose when he sees something he wants, he takes it!

Unified Knockouts Champion Sienna def. Rebel in a non-title match

Sienna charges at Rebel in the corner but she moves out of the way. Rebel goes for the handspring elbow but Sienna catches her and connects with a German suplex. Sienna hits the Samoan Drop for a near fall. Rebel successfully hits the handspring clothesline in the corner. Rebel climbs to the top rope and launches herself at KM but he catches her! Rebel slaps him in the face but all of this is giving Sienna time to recover. Back in the ring, Sienna submits Rebel with a mixed martial arts hold to win.

Alberto El Patron vs. Lashley for the Unified World Championship ended in a No Contest

The bell rings and there is no feeling out period! Lashley charges at El Patron in the corner and the fight spills to the outside! Lashley lifts El Patron over the top rope, causing him to take a nasty spill on the unprotected floor! Lashley sets up for the Spear but El Patron counters with a dropkick! El Patron connects with the Backstabber, followed by the 619 for a near fall! El Patron attempts his signature kick to the head but Lashley avoids it and hits a big powerbomb for a near fall. El Patron hits the double foot stomp from the second rope but Lashley kicks out of the pin attempt. El Patron tries to lock in the Cross Armbreaker but Lashley counters with a neckbreaker.

El Patron jumps off the top rope but gets caught with a Spear in mid-air! Lashley follows up with the Dominator but then, out of nowhere, LAX appears and attacks him! The referee calls for the bell as the beatdown continues. Konnan gets on the microphone and reveals Alberto El Patron as the newest member of the Latin American Xchange! LAX carry El Patron out of the IMPACT! Zone as the show goes off the air.