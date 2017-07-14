GFW Impact Results – 7/13/17 (El Patron and Lashley vs. LAX)



GFW Impact Results

July 13, 2017

Results courtesy of Impactwrestling.com

IMPACT opens with Joseph Park and Grado arriving to the arena together. Park mentions that Grado is at risk of being deported but he has an idea – Grado needs to marry a knockout!

LAX addresses Alberto El Patron

LAX is in the ring to address their newest member – the Unified World Champion, Alberto El Patron! He joins LAX in the ring and denies his association with the faction. El Patron says he likes what LAX does but doesn’t like the way they do it. El Patron firmly declines Konnan’s offer to join LAX, causing LAX to attack him! Then, one of El Patron’s fiercest rivals, Lashley comes to his aid and clears the ring!

Bruce Prichard announces a huge main event for tonight, Alberto El Patron teams with Lashley to take on LAX in tag team action!

ACH def. Andrew Everett in a Super X Cup First Round Match

Everett hits ACH with a springboard dropkick , followed by a springboard Moonsault to the outside! ACH connects with a crossbody over the top rope onto Everett! Everett attempts a springboard but ACH catches him in mid-air and hits a German suplex! Everett hits the Kylo Kick, followed by Mount Everett for a near fall. Everett misses a corkscrew from the top rope, allowing ACH to hit the Brain Buster to win!

Gail Kim announcement

IMPACT Hall of Famer Gail Kim is in the ring to make a special announcement. She tells us that she will be retiring from in-ring competition at the end of 2017. She thanks the fans and the talented knockout’s roster. However, she says that even though she may be retiring, she intends to go out on top, right here on IMPACT!

Chris Adonis is the ring and invites Andy and Freddy, the stars of Swole Mates to join him. Adonis challenges them to a pose off until Eli Drake and referees come down to break it up.

Octagoncito def. Demus

It’s time for the stars of AAA to take center stage! Octagoncito connects with a springboard twisting corkscrew to the outside! Octagoncito follows up with springboard crossbody for a near fall. Demus hits a big powerslam, followed by a spinebuster for a near fall of his own. Octagoncito hits Demus with a springboard Moonsault from the top rope and rolls him up to win.

We catch up with Joseph Park and Grado as he asks various knockouts to go on a date with him! It doesn’t go well so Park gives him champagne and a box of chocolates to help sweeten the deal.

Naomichi Marufuji def. Moose via DQ in an Impact Grand Championship Match when EC3 interfered

EC3, who has expressed interest in Moose’s Grand Championship is on commentary for the match but doesn’t speak a word!

Moose hits Marufuji with a bicycle kick, followed by a back body drop for a near fall. Moose connects with a pop-up powerbomb for another fall. Two judges score it 10-9 for Moose, one judge scores it 10-9 for Marufuji. Moose wins round one by split decision. Round two begins with Marufuji avoiding a big crossbody from Moose, allowing him to gain control. Moose turns the tide by kicking Marufuji off the top rope, to the floor! Two judges score it 10-9 for Marufuji, one judge score it for Moose. Marufuji wins round two by split decision. Moose hits a hesitation dropkick in the corner for a near fall. Meanwhile, EC3 grabs the ring bell and attacks Marufuji with it, causing the disqualification! EC3 attempts to do the same to Moose but he gets caught with a boot. EC3 retreats as Moose stares him down from the ring.

At the LAX hideout, Konnan tells the rest of LAX to ensure that Alberto El Patron leaves on a stretcher tonight!

After stealing Sonjay Dutt’s X-Divison title belt, Trevor Lee makes his way to the ring for a match. He claims he’s the fighting X-Division champion that IMPACT deserves and introduces his opponent, Williams Weeks.

Trevor Lee def. William Weeks

During the match, we see Sonjay Dutt being detained by security. Lee connects with the double foot stomp to win. After the match, the real X-Division champion Sonjay Dutt appears and attacks Trevor Lee but he’s able to escape with the title once again!

Laurel Van Ness def. Ava Storie

Storie attempts numerous rollups but can’t keep Laurel’s shoulders down on the mat. Laurel misses the curb stomp, allowing Storie to follow up with a neckbreaker! Laurel connects with a hangman’s DDT but instead of going for the pin, she hits the curb stomp to do more damage and pick up the win.

After the match, Joseph Park accompanies Grado to the ring as he tries his luck at asking Laurel Van Ness on a date! Just when she’s about to answer, Kongo Kong appears and chases him away.

GFW Unified Champion Alberto El Patron and Lashley def. Unified GFW Tag Team Champions LAX in a non-title match

Santana & Ortiz connect with a double team suplex on El Patron but Lashley breaks up the pin attempt. LAX dominates El Patron on their side of the ring, preventing him from getting the tag to Lashley. Eventually, El Patron is able to connect with a reverse suplex from the second rope and tag in Lashley! El Patron and Lashley once again fall victim to the numbers game as members of LAX distract the referee so Homicide can attack Lashley on the outside. El Patron connects with Enzuigiri kicks on Santana and Ortiz, followed by a backcracker on Santana for a near fall. Lashley and El Patron connect with a double team move that culminates with El Patron hitting the double foot stomp on Santana to win!

After the match, El Patron and Lashley show each other a sign of respect as they shake hands. Lashley is walking up the ramp when LAX attacks El Patron from behind! Instead of helping his tag team partner, Lashley leaves El Patron on his own as he takes a beating at the hands of the Unified Tag Team Champions!

Next week, the Super X Cup continues and so much more. Don’t miss it!