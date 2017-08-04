

GFW Impact Results

August 3, 2017

Results by: Jason Namako of Wrestleview.com

* Opening segment inside the LAX clubhouse where Konnan promises a new member of LAX tonight.

* Video package on Desmond Xavier vs. Drago.

* Desmond Xavier def. Drago to advance to the finals of the Super X Cup tournament by pinfall with the Final Flash (Top Rope Corkscrew Senton). Jeremy Borash interviews Xavier after, who says whomever he faces in the finals better be ready.

* EC3 interviewed by McKenzie Mitchell, saying he will win the Grand Championship from MOOSE tonight and prevent it from going to the judges.

* Video package on Lashley vs. Matt Sydal at Destination X on 8/17.

* Alberto El Patron interviewed by McKenzie Mitchell as Alberto thinks his brother, El Hijo de Dos Caras is the new LAX member. Karen Jarrett and Bruce Prichard try to calm Alberto down until he storms off, then Prichard says he needs to talk to Karen alone.

* Mumbai Cat def. Trevor Lee after Sonjay Dutt, dressed as another Mumbai Cat, switched with the first one and beat Lee. Dutt then challenged Lee to a Ladder Match at Destination X for the X-Division Title.

* Vignette on Lashley training with America’s Top Team where King Mo says that Lashley has to pick between pro wrestling and MMA and can’t be the best if he does both.

* Backstage vignette with Joesph Park and Grado about Grado wanting to propose to Laurel Van Ness.

* Eddie Edwards is supposed to face Eli Drake, but it doesn’t happen as Kongo Kong lays out Edwards backstage, then lays out Richard Justice.

* EC3 def. Impact Grand Champion MOOSE to win the title via split decision as judges Scott D’Amore and Dutch Mantell scored the rounds at 10-10 ties, but Bruce Prichard scored the final round in favor of EC3, 10-8.

* Vignette for the former OI4K tag team, now known as OVE (Ohio vs. Everything), who will debut at Destination X.

* Grado, Braxton Sutter w/Allie and Suicide def. KM, Fallah Bahh and Mario Bokara when Grado pinned KM with a roll-up. Afterwards, Grado calls out Laurel Van Ness to propose to her. Laurel comes out with Joseph Park, but before Grado can say anything, Kongo Kong storms out and lays out Grado. Kong goes to splash Grado from the ropes, but Laurel gets in his way, allowing Park to pull Grado outside, while Braxton Sutter leaves, although Allie wants to stay and help.

* LAX and Konnan are interviewed by McKenzie Mitchell as Konnan tells “Random White Girl #5” that Alberto made two mistakes, lying to him and trusting his own family. They storm off, with Diamante shoving McKenzie as LAX leaves.

* EC3 comes back out with his newly won Grand Championship, cutting a promo as if the belt is his girlfriend, saying he loves it and kisses it before leaving.

* Main Event in a 6-Man Tag: LAX (GFW Tag Champions Santana and Ortiz and Homicide) w/Konnan and Diamante def. GFW Champion Alberto El Patron, Dos Caras Sr. and El Hijo de Dos Caras when Santana pinned Alberto after Low-Ki interfered and laid out Alberto with the Warrior’s Way double stomp, revealing himself to be the newest member of LAX.

* LAX stood tall to close the show, with Low-Ki holding up the GFW title belts as Alberto laid outside, spitting up blood.