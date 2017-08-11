Results courtesy of Impactwrestling.com:

We open tonight’s show with a backstage brawl between LAX and the Veterans of War! They’re set to meet for the tag titles in a street fight tonight!

Unified Knockout’s Champion, Sienna is in the ring. She calls out Karen Jarrett to inform her who her opponent will be at Destination X.

Karen says Sienna’s opponent is a true professional, the IMPACT! Hall of Famer Gail Kim!

Gail comes to the ring and Sienna attacks her! They fight in and out of the ring until referees are able to break it up. The Unified Knockout’s title is on the line at Destination X!

Backstage, Joseph Park tries to prepare Grado for their match against Kongo Kong tonight.

Laredo Kid & Garza Jr vs. El Hijo De Fantasma & Naomichi Marufuji – International Tag Team Match

Laredo hits Marufuji with a top rope crossbody to the outside.

Fantasma launches himself over the top rope, taking out Garza on the ramp!

Laredo takes everyone out in a huge tower of doom!

Marufuji and Fantasma hit Garza with in-sync superkicks!

Laredo connects with the Cradle DDT on Marufuji for a near fall.

Marufuji hits his signature wraparound superkick, followed by Sliced Bread out of the corner to win!

OVE will make their debut next week at Destination X!

Grado & Joseph Park vs. Kongo Kong – 2 on 1 Handicap Match

Kong attempts a double chokeslam but Grado and Park avoid it and take the big man off his feet!

They celebrate too early, however, as Kong recovers and takes them both out with a double clothesline.

Kong hits Park with the cannonball in the corner to pick up the win.

After the match, Kong attacks Grado but Laurel Van Ness comes out to stop him! Kong picks up Laurel on his shoulders but then, Kong is met by someone his own size, the fixer Tyrus!

They stare each other down in the ring before Laurel instructs Kong to back down.

Backstage, McKenzie Mitchell interviews X-Division Champion Trevor Lee, LAX’s newest member Low-Ki and Walking Armageddon Lashley ahead of their big six man tag against Sonjay Dutt, Alberto El Patron and Matt Sydal tonight.

Jeff Jarrett debates whether or not Lashley should compete in professional wrestling, MMA or both.

Dutch Mantel conducts a sit-down interview with Lashley and his opponent at Destination X, Matt Sydal. Lashley implies the matchup is heavily in his favour because Sydal is part of the X-Division. Sydal says there are no boundaries at Destination X. Things get heated as Lashley grabs Sydal by the throat but security breaks it up!

Unified Tag Team Champions LAX (Santana & Ortiz) w/ Konnan, Homicide, Diamante & Low-Ki vs. Veterans of War (Wilcox & Mayweather) – Street Fight for the Unified Tag Team Championship

The Veterans of War send Ortiz through a table but Homicide pulls the referee out of the ring during the pin attempt.

Diamante distracts Mayweather, allowing Santana to dropkick a chair into his face!

Low-Ki handcuffs Mayweather to the ropes and there’s nothing the referee can do about it because it’s a no disqualification street fight!

Wilcox hits Santana with a big Samoan Drop for a near fall.

LAX double team Wilcox with a barrage of weapon shots and put him through a table in the corner to win and retain their titles.

Backstage, Alberto El Patron, Sonjay Dutt and Matt Sydal prepare for tonight’s six man tag team match main event!

ACH vs. Taiji Ishimori – Super X Cup Semi-Final Match

Dezmond Xavier is watching on from backstage as he will face the winner in the Super X Cup finals next week at Destination X!

ACH misses a baseball slide, allowing Ishimori to drive him into the steel guardrail on the outside.

Ishimori rolls up ACH for a very close near fall.

Ishimori superkicks ACH but ACH comes right back at him with a huge clothesline!

Ishimori connects with the double knees, followed by two 450 splashes to win and advance to the finals!

After the match, Xavier and Ishimori stare each other down in front of the Super X Cup trophy that will go to the winner at Destination X!

Backstage, Tyrus calls himself the one bully on IMPACT! and Kongo Kong has nothing on him!

Karen and Bruce Prichard are seen arguing backstage. Dutch Mantel notes that it can’t be good – all we know is that Bruce will make a special announcement next week…

Trevor Lee, Low-Ki & “Walking Armageddon” Lashley vs. X-Division Champion Sonjay Dutt, Matt Sydal & Unified World Champion Alberto El Patron – Six Man Tag Team Match

El Patron and Low-Ki brawl to the get the match started – El Patron is looking for revenge after Low-Ki cost him his match last week on IMPACT!

Lashley shows his strength as he hits Sydal with an impressive delayed vertical suplex.

Low-Ki holds Sydal in the corner, allowing Lashley to spear him into the turnbuckle!

Sydal tags in Dutt who hits Lee with a Hurricanrana for a near fall.

Lashley picks up Dutt off a pin attempt and connects with the Dominator.

Dutt hits Lee with a tornado DDT and tags in El Patron! He takes out Lashley on the apron with an Enzuigiri Kick, followed by a suicide dive!

Lashley catches Dutt in mid-air and hits a big powerslam! Low-Ki follows up with Warrior’s Way to pick up the win.

Next week, it’s GFW Destination X! Lashley vs. Matt Sydal in a shot vs. shot match, Sonjay Dutt vs. Trevor Lee in a ladder match for the X-Division title, Dezmond Xavier vs. Taiji Ishimori in the Super X Cup finals, Alberto El Patron vs. Low-Ki for the Unified World title and more! Don’t miss it!