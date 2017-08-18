

GFW Impact “Destination X” Results

August 17, 2017

Orlando, Florida (Universal Studios)

* Sienna def. Gail Kim to retain the GFW Unified Knockouts Championship. Taryn Terrell returned and attacked Kim to setup the win for Sienna.

* Bruce Prichard walked out with the GFW Unified World Championship and announced he would be rewarding it back to Lashley. Jim Cornette walked out in his return to the company, fired Prichard and announced a 20 man gauntlet for next week to crown a new champion. Prichard at one point wished Alberto El Patron all the best in his future endeavors, so what that means for his future in the company remains to be seen.

* Desmond Xavier def. Taiji Ishimori to win the Super X Cup Tournament.

* Sonjay Dutt def. Trevor Lee in a ladder match to retain the GFW X Division Championship. At one point, Caleb Konley ran out and attacked Dutt. Petey Williams made a surprise return and gave Konley a Canadian Destroyer.

* OVE def. Jason Cade and Zach Wentz.

* GFW announces Eli Drake, EC3, Chris Adonis and Moose will be in the gauntlet next week to crown a new GFW Unified World Champion.

* Matt Sydal def. Lashley. After the match, members of Lashley’s American Top Team attacked a referee and tried to jump the railing before being stopped.

* Former WWE star John Morrison was officially introduced as Johnny Impact. He will take part in the gauntlet next week.