

GFW Impact Results

September 14, 2017

Orlando, Florida (Impact Zone)

Results courtesy of Impactwrestling.com.

IMPACT opens with the arrival of American Top Team, including a brutal attack from one of its members on a production worker! Lashley has a decision to make tonight – MMA or pro wrestling!

Braxton Sutter w/ Allie vs. Garza Jr

Sutter hits Garza with a big jumping neckbreaker off the second rope!

Garza props Sutter up on the apron and delivers a superkick to gain control. Garza goes for a suicide dive but Sutter moves out of the way. Luckily, Garza stops himself before almost hitting Allie!

Sutter connects with a gut-wrench powerbomb for a near fall.

Sutter is talking to Allie on the outside when Garza hits his signature Moonsault to pick up the win.

After the match, Sutter yells at Allie for costing him the match.

IMPACT Grand Champion EC3 vs. El Hijo Del Fantasma – IMPACT Grand Championship Match

Hector Guerrero is representing AAA on the judges’ panel.

Fantasma goes to shake hands with EC3 before the match begins but EC3 wants none of it. EC3 is in control for the majority of the first round, topping it off with a TK3 over the top rope! All three judges score it 10-9 for EC3, he wins round one by unanimous decision.

Fantasma opens the second round with a big dropkick! Fantasma hits a big top rope splash for a very close near fall! EC3 attempts the One Percenter but Fantasma counters – he tries to lock in a submission but the bell rings before he can do so! All three judges score it 10-9 for Fantasma, he wins round two by unanimous decision.

It’s down to the third and final round! Fantasma hits a top rope crossbody for a near fall. EC3 connects with the TK3 for a near fall of his own. Fantasma kicks EC3 to the outside and follows up with a huge suicide dive! Upon re-entering the ring, EC3 catches Fantasma with the One Percenter but time expires before he can go for the pin. Two judges score it 10-9 for EC3, one judge scores it 10-9 for Fantasma, EC3 retains the IMPACT Grand Championship by split decision!

After the match, Fantasma gets in Hector Guerrero’s face for giving the decision to EC3! Then, AAA’s Pagano makes his IMPACT debut and joins Fantasma in an attack on EC3! Eddie Edwards comes down to make the save as Pagano and Fantasma retreat up the ramp!

LAX prepares at the club for their tag title match against oVe in Tijuana, Mexico tonight. Konnan reveals that the deck is stacked against them because not only has the referee been paid off but it’s now a four way match featuring top talent from The Crash promotion! After a brutal battle, Homicide gets involved which allows LAX to retain the GFW Tag Team Championships.

Grado vs. Williams Weeks

This is Grado’s final match in GFW. After being unable to marry an American Knockout, Grado will be deported. He hits the superkick to pick up the quick win.

After the match, Grado thanks the fans for supporting him. Joseph Park comes out and says he has big news! Park reveals he’s started a new sports management division of Park, Park and Park and his first signee is Grado! This means that Grado will be allowed to stay in the USA!

Backstage, McKenzie Mitchell interviews Johnny Impact ahead of his number one contender’s match against Low-Ki tonight!

Lashley and American Top Team approach Jim Cornette in his office. Lashley tells him that he wants to be released from his GFW contract as he will be pursuing MMA full time. Cornette will grant him his release under one condition – he settles things with Moose tonight without the help of American Top Team!

X-Division Champion Sonjay Dutt vs. Trevor Lee – Falls Count Anywhere Match for the X-Division Championship

It’s a stalemate as both men knock each other out with in-sync kicks in the middle of the ring!

Dutt connects with his signature tornado DDT but Lee stops his follow-up splash attempt. This allows Lee to hit a big superplex.

Dutt throws Lee through the barricade and into the crowd! The fight spills to the backstage area where Caleb Konley gets involved. He joins Lee in attacking Dutt with a barrage of trash can shots. Lee is looking to finish off Dutt with one final trash can shot when he inadvertently hits Konley!

Dutt goes for the tornado DDT on the concrete but Lee counters, sending Dutt into a steel barricade. Lee rolls up Dutt with a hold of the tights to become the new X-Division champion!

Backstage, American Top Team attacks Stand-By Wrestler Richard Justice for no reason!

Global Forged is a new series on ImpactWrestling.com that profiles new stars looking to make it in the wrestling industry!

Taya Valkyrie vs. Amber Nova

Valkyrie dominates Nova and puts her away with the Chicken Wing Facebuster to win.

Backstage, Eli Drake and Chris Adonis imply it doesn’t matter who wins tonight’s number one contender’s match because they’re no match for Drake.

Johnny Impact vs. Low-Ki – No.1 Contender’s Match for the GFW Global Championship

Low-Ki locks Impact in the sleeper hold but it’s on the ropes, forcing him to break it at the referee’s five count.

Low-Ki connects with an impressive springboard kick for a near fall.

Impact hits a springboard kick of his own but it’s not enough to put away Low-Ki!

Impact misses a high risk move off the top, allowing Low-Ki to connect with the running dropkick into the corner!

Low-Ki goes for Warrior’s Way but lands badly on the ropes. Impact capitalizes by hitting Starship Pain off the top rope to win! Johnny Impact is the number one contender for the GFW Global Championship!

After the match, Eli Drake appears on the stage, allowing Chris Adonis to attack Impact from behind. He knocks him out with the Adonis Lock and Eli Drake closes out the attack with a devastating Gravy Train.

Backstage, Taya Valkyrie bombards Karen Jarrett and tells her to watch what she does in GFW!

Lashley is in the ring and reveals to the live crowd that he’s leaving professional wrestling for mixed martial arts.

He calls out Moose who attacks Lashley right away!

They brawl on the outside where Lashley takes control with a powerbomb on the floor! Lashley goes for the Spear but Moose stops him with a big boot. They brawl amongst the fans and up onto the stage!

Moose hits Lashley with his own Spear but then, American Top Team attacks Moose from behind! This was supposed to be a one on one brawl! They lay out Moose and stand tall as IMPACT goes off the air.