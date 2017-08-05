8/4 GFW Live Results: St. James, Long Island

Attendance was estimated to be in the 500-550 range per live reports.

A triple threat match with three unknown talents took place.

* Pat Buck def. KM.

* GFW Unified Knockouts Champion Sienna def. Taya Valkyrie.

* GFW X Division Champion Sonjay Dutt def. Trevor Lee.

* GFW Unified Tag Team Champions LAX def. Mario Bokara and Fallah Bah.

* Drago def. Low-Ki.

* James Storm, Moose and John Hennigan (former WWE star John Morrison) def. Impact Grand Champion EC3, Lashley and Eli Drake in a six man tag team match.

Source: PWInsider.com