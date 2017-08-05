8/4 GFW Live Results: St. James, Long Island

Attendance was estimated to be in the 500-550 range per live reports.

A triple threat match with three unknown talents took place.

* Pat Buck def. KM.

* GFW Unified Knockouts Champion Sienna def. Taya Valkyrie.

* GFW X Division Champion Sonjay Dutt def. Trevor Lee.

* GFW Unified Tag Team Champions LAX def. Mario Bokara and Fallah Bah.

* Drago def. Low-Ki.

* James Storm, Moose and John Hennigan (former WWE star John Morrison) def. Impact Grand Champion EC3, Lashley and Eli Drake in a six man tag team match.

Source: PWInsider.com

  • Al79

    The pictures say it all…

  • Colby

    I recall people arguing with me saying Dixie was the sole problem in TNA and saying they need Jarrett and Dutch to save them (by the way, Dutch is a great mind IMO and I don’t associate much of this to him). The right people could have put the train back on the track and not forced it quicker off the path. I saw the signs when I watched Impact after JJ took back over and for the first time the majority of the show was unwatchable as the current talent is so green moves were being botched and things were so sloppy it was like watching a brand new Indy show. Further signs were when they refused to pay to resign the likes of Matt, Maria, The Hardys and talent just before that who brought something to the promotion even tho, unlike Dixie, Anthem could afford to do so…and further went on to explain how they don’t need them and then Magnus’ recent comments about his experience post Dixie, my witness of the lack of interest in the promotion at WM weekend (Wrestlecon event) and JJ’s GFW results post TNA also kind of speak volumes.