8/4 GFW Live Results: St. James, Long Island
Attendance was estimated to be in the 500-550 range per live reports.
A triple threat match with three unknown talents took place.
* Pat Buck def. KM.
* GFW Unified Knockouts Champion Sienna def. Taya Valkyrie.
* GFW X Division Champion Sonjay Dutt def. Trevor Lee.
* GFW Unified Tag Team Champions LAX def. Mario Bokara and Fallah Bah.
* Drago def. Low-Ki.
* James Storm, Moose and John Hennigan (former WWE star John Morrison) def. Impact Grand Champion EC3, Lashley and Eli Drake in a six man tag team match.
Source: PWInsider.com
Sent to me from someone at the #GFWLive / #IMPACTLive show tonight. Person estimates about 200-300 people in attendance. pic.twitter.com/Wr1nwGIwni
— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) August 5, 2017