8/5 GFW Live Results: Staten Island, New York
Attendance was very low and in the 200-250 range.
* Fllah Bahh def. KM.
* Pat Buck, Anthony Bowens and Dan Maff def. The Heavenly Bodies.
* Trevor Lee def. Mario Bokara.
* Taya Valkyrie def. GFW Unified Knockouts Champion Sienna and Allie in a non-title triple threat match.
* Eli Drake def. Braxton Sutter.
* GFW Unified Tag Team Champions LAX def. GFW X Division Champion Sonjay Dutt and Drago.
* James Storm, Moose and John Hennigan def. Impact Grand Champion EC3, Lashley and Low-Ki in a six man tag team main event match.
Source: Prowrestling.net
