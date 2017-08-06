8/5 GFW Live Results: Staten Island, New York

Attendance was very low and in the 200-250 range.

* Fllah Bahh def. KM.

* Pat Buck, Anthony Bowens and Dan Maff def. The Heavenly Bodies.

* Trevor Lee def. Mario Bokara.

* Taya Valkyrie def. GFW Unified Knockouts Champion Sienna and Allie in a non-title triple threat match.

* Eli Drake def. Braxton Sutter.

* GFW Unified Tag Team Champions LAX def. GFW X Division Champion Sonjay Dutt and Drago.

* James Storm, Moose and John Hennigan def. Impact Grand Champion EC3, Lashley and Low-Ki in a six man tag team main event match.

Source: Prowrestling.net