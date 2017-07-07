SPOILERS: 7/6 GFW Impact TV tapings from Orlando, Florida

The following was taped on Thursday from Orlando.

7/6 GFW Impact TV tapings:

Xplosion tapings

* Tyrus def. Mahabali Shera.

* Dezmond Xavier def. Braxton Sutter.

* Drago def. Idris Abraham.

* Laurel Van Ness def. Ava Storie.

* Andrew Everett and Octagoncito def. Davey Richards and Demus 3:16.

GFW Impact tapings

* LAX def. Alberto El Patron, Dos Caras Sr. and El Hijo de Dos Caras when Low-Ki interfered and revealed himself as the newest member of LAX.

* Grado, Braxton Sutter and Suicide def. KM, Mario Bokara and Fallah Bahh. After, Grado called out Laurel Van Ness and proposed to her. Kongo Kong comes out and lays out Grado until Laurel stops him.

* Promo from EC3 talking to his newly-won Impact Grand Championship like it was his girlfriend.

* Segment where it was revealed that Gail Kim will challenge Sienna for the GFW Knockouts Championship at the live Destination X Special on 8/17.

* Naomichi Marufuji and Fantasma def. Garza Jr. and Laredo Kid.

* Kongo Kong def. Joseph Park and Grado. Laurel stops Kong from hurting Grado after. Kong goes after Laurel until Tyrus runs in. The two stare each other down until Laurel backs Kong off.

* GFW Tag Champions LAX def. The VOW in a Street Fight.

* Taiji Ishimori def. ACH to advance to the finals of the Super X Cup tournament. Ishimori and Dezmond Xavier have a staredown after as they will meet in the finals.

* Lashley, Low-Ki and Trevor Lee def. GFW Champion Alberto El Patron, GFW X-Division Champion Sonjay Dutt and Matt Sydal.

Source: PWinsider.com