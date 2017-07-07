7/6 GFW Impact Ratings: Viewers see increase after Slammiversary

The GFW Impact ratings for July 6, 2017 are in.

Last night’s episode on Pop TV, the first show since Slammiversary, drew 345,000 viewers overall on Thursday night according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is up from last week’s show that drew 268,000 viewers. Impact came in at No. 107 for the night on cable in the Top 150, up from No. 114 last week.

GFW Impact Ratings

Impact, headlined by Alberto El Patron vs. Lashley for the Unified World Title, averaged a 0.07 rating among adults 18-49. This is the same as last week’s show.