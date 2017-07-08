Dutch Mantell on Slammiversary, GFW touts best Impact rating of 2017

Dutch Mantell on Slammiversary

GFW has posted an interview with former WWE star Dutch Mantell (Zeb Colter) where he reflects on the positive feedback for the Slammiversary PPV last Sunday.

Mantell, who worked with the promotion in the early NWA-TNA/TNA Wrestling days, returned back in March during the rebranding to Impact Wrestling and now GFW.

GFW touts best Impact rating of 2017

GFW issued the following noting that this past week’s episode of GFW Impact on Thursday night (July 6) was the most watched edition of the show in 2017 so far.

As reported on yesterday, the show drew 345,000 viewers on Pop TV.