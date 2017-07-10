Alberto El Patron being investigated for alleged domestic violence

TMZ Sports is reporting that current GFW Unified Champion Alberto El Patron (aka former WWE star Alberto Del Rio) is being investigated for alleged domestic violence.

The situation, which was first brought to light in a report by PWInsider.com earlier this morning, took place at the Orlando International Airport according to a report by The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online. Police were contacted on Sunday around 3:00 p.m. local time after Patron “allegedly roughed up a female companion.”

While the actual police report did not specifically state who the female companion was, it was allegedly current WWE star Paige who Patron (real name Jose Rodriguez) is engaged to. Witnesses claim Patron and the woman were arguing in the terminal when police were called. Patron was not arrested or formally charged as of Monday afternoon.

Investigators in Orlando are still continuing to gather information.

Orlando police issued this official statement today.