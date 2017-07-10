Released audio tells different story involving Alberto El Patron and Paige

TMZ Sports has obtained and released new audio involving GFW Unified Champion Alberto El Patron (Jose Rodriguez) and WWE star Paige (Saraya-Jade Bevis) at Orlando International Airport following an incident on Sunday afternoon.

The audio was recorded by a wrestling fan that recognized both Patron and Paige at the airport as they began arguing. The fan can be audibly heard on the audio saying, “I’m a huge fan, by the way.” A majority of the audio is a heated argument between Patron and Paige with Paige at one point telling Patron to “stay out of my life.”

This audio comes just hours after Paige released a series of tweets on Monday claiming that a “lady” tried to take a picture of them and then threw a drink on Patron adding, “Please leave us alone. That’s it.” The audio released by TMZ Sports obviously tells a different story as Orlando police continue to investigate the incident as “domestic violence battery.”