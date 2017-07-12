Global Force Wrestling suspends Alberto El Patron indefinitely

By
Jason Namako
-
4

Global Force Wrestling issued a new statement on Wednesday morning announcing that they have suspended GFW Unified Champion Alberto El Patron (Jose Rodriguez) indefinitely until his recent domestic battery case is resolved.

Patron is currently under investigation by the Orlando Police Department for an allegation of domestic battery at an Orlando airport on July 9 that, based on recent photographic and audio leaks by TMZ.com, involved Patron’s finance WWE star Paige.

You can check out GFW’s statement below.

“Global Force Wrestling has indefinitely suspended Alberto El Patron, effective immediately, until the investigation is resolved following a recent incident in Orlando, Florida.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Mat Thompson

    Is it a contest to see who gets fired first? They are both going to end up in their home countries with their visas revoked, wrestling for their dads. I used to be a fan, especially of DelRio, but that ship has sailed.

  • Mexx

    Of course you have taken it upon yourself to be judge and jury over this matter. You can at least wait till law enforcement complete their investigations before passing judgement. You weren’t there, you don’t know what happened. Alberto could be innocent you know

  • John Carroll

    Alberto lives in San Antonio, so he most likely has a Green Card by now

  • stinkelbaum

    when are the next tapings?
    everything lax touches gets cursed.