Global Force Wrestling suspends Alberto El Patron indefinitely

Global Force Wrestling issued a new statement on Wednesday morning announcing that they have suspended GFW Unified Champion Alberto El Patron (Jose Rodriguez) indefinitely until his recent domestic battery case is resolved.

Patron is currently under investigation by the Orlando Police Department for an allegation of domestic battery at an Orlando airport on July 9 that, based on recent photographic and audio leaks by TMZ.com, involved Patron’s finance WWE star Paige.

