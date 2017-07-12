Shane Helms responds to Jeff Jarrett, Preview for GFW Impact on July 13

Shane Helms responds to Jeff Jarrett

Former TNA/Impact Wrestling agent Shane Helms responded to comments by Jeff Jarrett during a conference call with media on Wednesday.

Jarrett stated on the call that the releases of Helms and Al Snow as backstage agents was strictly financial noting that they had “too many agents.”

Helms, not one to hold back, tweeted out the following.

Jeff Jarrett would rather climb a tree to tell a lie than stay on the ground and tell the truth. #Carney https://t.co/2UL7GeLi5V — Gregory Shane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) July 12, 2017

Preview for GFW Impact on July 13

GFW released this preview for tomorrow night’s Impact on Pop TV.