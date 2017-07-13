Reby Hardy reveals agreement was in play with Anthem and GFW

By
Adam Martin
-
0

Reby Hardy took to Twitter on Wednesday to respond to comments made by Jeff Jarrett during a call with media regarding The Hardys and the use of the “Broken” characters.

During the call, Jarrett once again described the ongoing issue as an “intellectual property issue” and that while people such as The Hardys, David Lagana, Billy Corgan and Matt Conway all played in a role in the development of the “Broken” characters on television, Anthem and GFW still retain rights as the “ownership lies with the publisher.”

Not one to hold back publicly, Reby Hardy noted on Twitter that “agreement terms” between both parties had been agreed upon as of last week and that included a “non-disparagement clause” to the tune of $5,000 every time she would tweet something about Anthem or GFW. She added that no longer appears to be the case.

Per a report by PWInsider.com, both parties had recently come to terms on an agreement that was reportedly mediated by Billy Corgan that would allow Matt and Jeff Hardy to begin using the “Broken” characters going forward in exchange for some kind of payment with both Anthem and GFW. The deal, which WWE was reportedly not part of, was sent by lawyers to Anthem’s Ed Nordholm and Nordholm has since not responded. While not official, it would appear it may continue to stall based on Jarrett’s comments yesterday.

You can check out Reby’s tweets below with Matt retweeting one statement.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR