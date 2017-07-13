Reby Hardy reveals agreement was in play with Anthem and GFW

Reby Hardy took to Twitter on Wednesday to respond to comments made by Jeff Jarrett during a call with media regarding The Hardys and the use of the “Broken” characters.

During the call, Jarrett once again described the ongoing issue as an “intellectual property issue” and that while people such as The Hardys, David Lagana, Billy Corgan and Matt Conway all played in a role in the development of the “Broken” characters on television, Anthem and GFW still retain rights as the “ownership lies with the publisher.”

Not one to hold back publicly, Reby Hardy noted on Twitter that “agreement terms” between both parties had been agreed upon as of last week and that included a “non-disparagement clause” to the tune of $5,000 every time she would tweet something about Anthem or GFW. She added that no longer appears to be the case.

Per a report by PWInsider.com, both parties had recently come to terms on an agreement that was reportedly mediated by Billy Corgan that would allow Matt and Jeff Hardy to begin using the “Broken” characters going forward in exchange for some kind of payment with both Anthem and GFW. The deal, which WWE was reportedly not part of, was sent by lawyers to Anthem’s Ed Nordholm and Nordholm has since not responded. While not official, it would appear it may continue to stall based on Jarrett’s comments yesterday.

You can check out Reby’s tweets below with Matt retweeting one statement.

True. @EdNordholm & @LeonardAsper could end this issue, we've been willing to. Reby's been peaceful for WEEKS while they blatantly stall. https://t.co/R0i2qSCEYa — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 13, 2017

I'm going to have to start "clarifying" things by recording phone calls, apparently. Everything out of this loser's mouth is BS. Why tho ? https://t.co/trSDkqyqUR — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 12, 2017

We had agreement terms as of LAST WEEK. Included non-disparagement clause to the tune of 5k every time I tweet something about TNA… — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 12, 2017

…but according to @RealJeffJarrett, there is nothing ? OKAY ! 🙃 Who's up for another run of #FuckThatOwl shirts ? They'll be up by 2mor. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 12, 2017

I haven't said anything FOR WEEKS. Meanwhile, Jeff, Dutch & Ed all can't seem to be able to keep us out of their mouths. Snakes. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 12, 2017

"Jeff Jarrett says…"

"Jeff Jarrett says…" OK, I'm seeing what he says, but what does he DO ? Well, make Del Rio champion, for one… https://t.co/xLNrHMOhSQ — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 12, 2017