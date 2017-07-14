7/13 GFW Impact Ratings: Audience sees yet another increase

By
Adam Martin
-
4

The GFW Impact ratings for July 13, 2017 are in.

Last night’s episode on Pop TV, the first show since Slammiversary, drew 374,000 viewers overall on Thursday night according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is up from last week’s show that drew 345,000 viewers. That figure was the highest rating the show had received in 2017 to date on Pop TV. Impact came in No. 99 for the night on cable in the Top 150, up from No. 107 last week.

GFW Impact Ratings

Impact, headlined by Alberto El Patron and Lashley vs. LAX, averaged a 0.10 rating among adults 18-49. This is up from last week’s show that drew a 0.07 rating.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Sulieman Ellari

    good news , hope they keep it up

  • delos56

    Wonder…. if that is tied into the excellent self advertising done by their champ. Time will tell.

  • Richard Sheaffer

    Hey I think somebody can eat their words? Said Impact would never see the top 100 again? Well I’ll be darned. Guess they did it.

  • Cameron Huff

    Me too.