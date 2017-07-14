7/13 GFW Impact Ratings: Audience sees yet another increase

The GFW Impact ratings for July 13, 2017 are in.

Last night’s episode on Pop TV, the first show since Slammiversary, drew 374,000 viewers overall on Thursday night according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is up from last week’s show that drew 345,000 viewers. That figure was the highest rating the show had received in 2017 to date on Pop TV. Impact came in No. 99 for the night on cable in the Top 150, up from No. 107 last week.

GFW Impact Ratings

Impact, headlined by Alberto El Patron and Lashley vs. LAX, averaged a 0.10 rating among adults 18-49. This is up from last week’s show that drew a 0.07 rating.