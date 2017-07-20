Battle between Alberto El Patron and LAX continues tonight on GFW Impact

GFW Impact returns to Pop TV tonight on July 20, 2017.

Advertised for the show is the continued battle between GFW Unified Champion Alberto El Patron and LAX and how LAX is now targeting El Patron.

Also scheduled for the show is GFW Knockouts Champion Sienna in action, Low-Ki vs. Matt Sydal vs. El Hijo de Fantasma, EC3 vs. Moose vs. Eli Drake vs. Eddie Edwards and the continuation of the Super X Cup tournament featuring Drago vs. Sammy Guevara.

Check back later tonight for results of GFW Impact on Wrestleview.com.