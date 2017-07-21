Alberto El Patron no longer under investigation, 7/20 After Impact

Alberto El Patron no longer under investigation

GFW Unified Champion Alberto El Patron (real name Jose Rodrigeuze) is no longer under investigation by the Orlando Police Department stemming from an incident at Orlando International Airport several weeks ago according to a report by Pro Wrestling Sheet.

Patron is no longer under investigation as a “suspect” due to a representative of the Orlando PD revealing on Thursday that currently contracted WWE star Paige (real name Saraya Bevis) could now be charged with battery.

GFW has yet to reveal if it will lift the suspension of Patron at this time.

7/20 After Impact

The first episode of “After Impact” hosted by Josh Mathews and Tyrus is now online.