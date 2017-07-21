7/20 GFW Impact Ratings: Viewers see a drop after two week growth

The GFW Impact ratings for July 20, 2017 are in.

Last night’s episode on Pop TV drew 322,000 viewers overall on Thursday night according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is down from last week’s show that drew 374,000 viewers overall and the first drop in viewers for the show in the last two weeks. Impact came in at No. 126 for the night on cable in the Top 150, down from No. 99 last week.

GFW Impact Ratings

Impact, headlined by a segment with Alberto El Patron and LAX, averaged a 0.07 rating among adults 18-49. This is down from last week’s 0.10 rating.