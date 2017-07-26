7/26 GFW Conference Call: GFW TV, Pop TV, ratings, El Patron update

A GFW conference call with the media took place on Wednesday afternoon with special guests Bruce Prichard and Dutch Mantell.

Here are some highlights from the call.

Lashley will be wrestling for #AAA at TripleMania on August 26 #GFWCall — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 26, 2017

Regarding edgy TV content, Dutch said it's possible, not necessarily the direction they intend on going #GFWCall — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 26, 2017

Caller asked what it takes to land commentary role in wrestling, Bruce suggests learning to tell stories and avoiding radio for TV #GFWCall — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 26, 2017

Bruce describes himself as a talent and consultant, Dutch also confirms his consultant role and working with creative #GFWCall — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 26, 2017

Dutch says you might be seeing the former Jack Swagger in #GFW very soon #GFWCall — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 26, 2017

Bruce says you can't compare the audience watching wrestling today to even 10 years ago with new ways to take in content #GFWCall — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 26, 2017

Bruce said the days of measuring the success of a wrestling show based on a TV rating is "long gone" #GFWCall — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 26, 2017

Dutch talk about multiple models existing today to be successful in wrestling, said #GFW is in a trial and error process right now #GFWCall — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 26, 2017

Regarding Rey Mysterio, Dutch confirms #GFW has been talking with him about a deal #GFWCall — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 26, 2017

Regarding advantages to taping weeks of TV versus live, Bruce said the big advantage is cost, says he definitely prefers live TV #GFWCall — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 26, 2017

Dutch said live TV can create problems with last minute decision making, emphasized huge production cost of going live #GFWCall — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 26, 2017

Bruce says he doesn't watch live TV anymore, feels many wrestling fans don't consume the product the same anymore #GFWCall — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 26, 2017

Dutch prefers a writing team versus one person writing an entire show #GFWCall — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 26, 2017

Dutch notes that a majority of the writers in #WWE had no wrestling background #GFWCall — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 26, 2017

Bruce said a team can help create ideas, said it's impossible to have one person handle the writing #GFWCall — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 26, 2017

We ask about Pop TV and growing with it or beyond it, Dutch said even he doesn't get the channel and they are at the mercy of them #GFWCall — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 26, 2017

Dutch said they value the partnership with Pop, pushed outreach with social media, would like to see Pop grow #GFWCall — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 26, 2017

Bruce refuses to comment on the situation with The Hardys and Anthem, Dutch said he knows about as much as he reads online #GFWCall — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 26, 2017

Bruce is in favor of bringing back the Gut Check series on #IMPACT TV #GFWCall — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 26, 2017

Dutch talks about letting the industry allow #WWE to say what a wrestling television show should be formatting wise #GFWCall — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 26, 2017

Dutch talks about respecting #WWE, but that the format they followed "talked me out" and how many shows copied the forumula #GFWCall — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 26, 2017

When asked about locking down current talent or expanding, Dutch puts over EC3, Moose and Lashley as an "elite group" #GFWCall — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 26, 2017

Bruce thinks it is ultimately up to the talent to make a name for themselves #GFWCall — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 26, 2017

Bruce said the talent needs to something where they can't be denied, adding "it's not about the push" #GFWCall — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 26, 2017

Regarding an update on Alberto El Patron being cleared, Dutch said they are still conducting an internal review #GFWCall — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 26, 2017

When asked about a digital streaming platform option for #GFW, Bruce said never say never with a company like Anthem involved #GFWCall — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 26, 2017

Regarding the #GFW #AMPED series, Dutch said the footage was already in the can that features currently signed #WWE talent #GFWCall — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 26, 2017

Dutch doesn't see anything wrong with promoting footage with currently signed #WWE talent with the series #GFWCall — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 26, 2017

Bruce closes the call saying he's excited about the future of #GFW, said without alternatives the business dies #GFWCall — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 26, 2017