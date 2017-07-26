Ed Nordholm appears to close door on any negotiations with The Hardys

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated is featuring an interview with GFW President Ed Nordholm where he addressed a series of recent claims by Matt and Reby Hardy regarding the ownership and trademarks for the “Broken” characters.

Why Anthem and GFW are firm on owning the “Broken” characters:

“Because Matt Hardy, his brother [Jeff Hardy], and his wife [Reby Hardy] have all signed contracts that sign over all rights to the IP. That is the fundamental term of every term for every wrestler on our show, that’s a fundamental term for every wrestler with WWE, and that is the same contract that Ring of Honor has. It’s not really up for debate.”

On Matt’s claim that thousands of dollars were spent out of pocket for Impact TV:

“The company spent millions of dollars producing television last year, including all of the shows that incorporate the various aspects of the “Broken Brilliance.” I don’t know whether Jeff and Matt had some out-of-pocket expenses that they might have had on the volcano and the like, but that would not change, in any way, shape, or form, what their contracts say about who owns the IP. If they had some out-of-pocket expenses, they certainly never brought them to my attention. To suggest that they somehow funded the show is absurd.”

Why the door could be shut on future negotiations with The Hardys: