The following is set for tonight’s 7/27 episode of GFW Impact on POP TV:

* GFW Champion Alberto El Patron vs. LAX in a Gauntlet Match

* Taiji Ishimori vs. Davey Richards in a Super X Cup tournament match

* GFW Knockouts Champion Sienna vs. Rosemary in a Last Knockout Standing Match for the GFW Knockouts Title

