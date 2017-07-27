MOOSE announces re-signing with GFW, vignette on new GFW team

MOOSE announces re-signing with GFW

GFW Grand Champion MOOSE posted the following on Twitter on Wednesday, announcing that he has re-signed with GFW for 3 more years.

MOOSE signed with GFW in 2016 after being with ROH from 2014 to mid-2016.

Vignette on new GFW team

GFW posted the following vignette on Wednesday for the debut of the new tag team that will be known as OVE. OVE are the former Ohio is 4 Killers tag team of Jake and Dave Crist, who are most known for their runs in Combat Zone Wrestling and Ring of Honor. GFW had announced that the Crist brothers would be coming soon to GFW on a conference call held last week with Jeremy Borash.