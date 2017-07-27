MOOSE announces re-signing with GFW, vignette on new GFW team

MOOSE announces re-signing with GFW
GFW Grand Champion MOOSE posted the following on Twitter on Wednesday, announcing that he has re-signed with GFW for 3 more years.
Signed & Sealed @IMPACTWRESTLING @GFWWrestling pic.twitter.com/CU7cLYrsP2
— Moose Moose Moose (@MooseNation69) July 27, 2017
MOOSE signed with GFW in 2016 after being with ROH from 2014 to mid-2016.
Vignette on new GFW team
GFW posted the following vignette on Wednesday for the debut of the new tag team that will be known as OVE. OVE are the former Ohio is 4 Killers tag team of Jake and Dave Crist, who are most known for their runs in Combat Zone Wrestling and Ring of Honor. GFW had announced that the Crist brothers would be coming soon to GFW on a conference call held last week with Jeremy Borash.