GFW cancels scheduled live event in Bridgeport on August 6

GFW issued a statement this week announcing that a scheduled live event on August 6 in Bridgeport, Connecticut at the Ballpark at Harbor Yard has been cancelled.

The company cited “unforeseen circumstances and logistical challenges” as the reason for calling off the show. Previously scheduled events in Long Island on August 4 and Staten Island on August 5 are still on, with tickets purchased for Bridgeport being honored at either live event next week on the east coast.

You can check out GFW’s full statement below.