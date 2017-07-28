GFW cancels scheduled live event in Bridgeport on August 6

GFW issued a statement this week announcing that a scheduled live event on August 6 in Bridgeport, Connecticut at the Ballpark at Harbor Yard has been cancelled.
The company cited “unforeseen circumstances and logistical challenges” as the reason for calling off the show. Previously scheduled events in Long Island on August 4 and Staten Island on August 5 are still on, with tickets purchased for Bridgeport being honored at either live event next week on the east coast.
You can check out GFW’s full statement below.
“Global Force Wrestling regretfully announces that the Impact Live Event at the Ballpark at Harbor Yard, scheduled for Sunday afternoon, August 6, has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances and logistical challenges. All fans who purchased tickets for the Bridgeport event will be fully refunded. GFW also will offer all who purchased tickets to the Bridgeport show complimentary tickets to either of the other area Live Event shows that will be held that weekend: Friday, August 4, on Long Island, N.Y., at The Sports Arena in St. James (starting at 8 p.m.), and Saturday, August 5, at Staten Island’s Richmond County Bank Ballpark at St. George (starting at 6 p.m.). Please bring the original receipt from the Bridgeport show.”