GFW still reviewing Alberto El Patron, 7/27 Post-GFW Impact videos

GFW still reviewing Alberto El Patron

If you missed it earlier this week, GFW executive and creative consultant Dutch Mantell said the company is still conducting an internal review of GFW Unified World Champion Alberto El Patron in regards to the incident at an Orlando airport with WWE star Paige.

Orlando police revealed last Friday that El Patron (real name Jose Rodriguez) was no longer under investigation. GFW suspended Patron indefinitely after the situation went public.

7/27 Post-GFW Impact videos

GFW posted these videos after last night’s Impact on Pop TV.