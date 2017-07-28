7/27 GFW Impact Ratings: Show sees yet another drop in ratings

The GFW Impact ratings for July 27, 2017 are in.

Last night’s episode on Pop TV drew 286,000 viewers overall on Thursday night according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is down from last week’s show that drew 322,000 viewers overall and marked the second week in a row the show saw a substantial drop in overall viewers.

Impact came in at No. 137 in the cable top 150, down from No. 126 last week.

GFW Impact Ratings

Impact, headlined by Alberto El Patron vs. LAX, averaged a 0.06 rating among adults 18-49. This is down from last week’s 0.07 rating.