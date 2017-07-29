Magnus on not signing a deal with GFW, Media Mayhem set for 7/17

Magnus on not signing a deal with GFW

In an interview with Pancakes and Powerslams Show, Nick “Magnus” Aldis explained in detail why he opted to not sign a deal with GFW.

“There was no release. There was nothing like that. A contract was offered to me, which I declined… Anthem offered me a contract, I read the contract, it’s not something that — I’ll say this in the nicest way that I can; it’s not a contract that anyone with any value, any sense of self-value or self-worth would sign. To me, the only time you should put your name on the dotted line, is if you are getting something in return. Because, otherwise, you may as well be an independent contractor. There’s no point in signing a contract to make you exclusive to one place if you’re not getting anything in return.”

Being loyal to Jeff Jarrett and having a handshake agreement:

“I politely said that I won’t sign this contract, however, if you need me, we can work on a handshake which we did for a number of shows. I guess the only thing that bothered me a bit was the fact that I feel like I’ve been very dependable and loyal to Jeff Jarrett, and I didn’t find out from him that they didn’t want to keep working that arrangement. Which is fine in a sense, because I didn’t have any long-term plans to be around that stuff anyway. I could see all of the negativity and I just didn’t want to be associated with it. But, at the same time, I had dates in my calendar that I had written down, just like any other independent promotion. And then I had to find out by somebody else, like apparently we can’t do something with a guy who is not under contract. It would have been nice to find out from the guy who [I was loyal to]. But, other than that, let’s face it — they’ve got way bigger problems at the moment. Overall, it was a combination of all of those things that I said I was gonna go ahead and back away slowly.”

Media Mayhem set for 7/17

GFW announced the following for upcoming Pop TV tapings on August 17 in Orlando.

‘Media Mayhem Match’ Announced For Aug. 17 At The IMPACT Zone In Orlando From Global Force Wrestling

DJs from Orlando’s ESPN Radio station FM 96.9 The Game will be in opposite corners, battling for bragging rights – and a steak dinner at Capital Grille – in a Media Mayhem Match on Thursday, Aug. 17, at The Impact Zone on the backlot of Universal Studios Florida, it was confirmed July 21, after Jeff Jarrett, the Chief Creative Officer for Global Force Wrestling (GFW), was a special guest on Brandon Kravitz’ afternoon show, The Sports Rx.

The match will be a kickoff to Destination-X, airing on Pop TV and in more than 120 countries worldwide.

Kravitz, a producer and host for The Game, will be the Special Manager for GFW superstar Kongo Kong. Kravitz will put his wrestling wits on the line against Mike Bianchi, sports columnist of the Orlando Sentinel and host of Open Mike on FM 96.9 and AM 740, who will be the Special Manager for Kong’s yet-announced opponent.

“I know Brandon Kravitz is a lifelong pro wrestling fan, but will that translate into managerial success is yet to be determined,” Jarrett said. “Mike Bianchi brings a wealth of wrestling knowledge to the ring, dating back to ‘The American Dream’ Dusty Rhodes and Jack Brisco – his all-time favorite wrestlers.”

Kravitz was born in Baltimore, Maryland, graduated from the University of Central Florida with a degree in psychology, which certainly will be put to the test when he even tries to communicate with the man-monster Kongo Kong. Kravitz is 6-feet, 210-pounds and a former baseball player and wrestler in high school. His all-time favorite wrestlers are “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Ultimate Warrior and Shawn Michaels.

“Pain is temporary, but agony is forever. I’ve waited my whole life for this, and no one will best me,” said Kravitz, nicknamed, ‘The Don.’

Bianchi was an All-Area second baseman at Interlachen High School in Florida, long known for his speed – but that was long, long ago.

“As Dusty Rhodes used to say, ‘I am the tower of power, the man of the hour, too sweet to be sour!’ Just as Kravitz has gone down in the past to my superior athletic ability (in) arm-wrestling and the 50-yard dash (challenges), he will now feel the wrath of my more advanced brain power and managerial skills,” said Bianchi, nicknamed, The Bulldog.

FM 969 ‘The Game’ is Orlando’s sports radio leader, part of I Heart Media and Entertainment, with its 245 million monthly U.S. listeners, thus making it the leading media company in America with a greater reach than any radio, digital or television outlet.