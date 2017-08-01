GFW on El Patron and trademarks, Special gift at GFW live events

GFW on El Patron and trademarks

When inquired regarding the status of GFW Unified World Champion Alberto El Patron’s suspension and the United States Patent and Trademark Office recently turning down GFW’s attempts at a trademark for the “Broken” Hardy terms, GFW issued the following statement to PWInsider.com on Tuesday morning.

“We have no comment on the Alberto or trademark situations.”

Special gift at GFW live events

GFW revealed they would be giving out special gifts at live events this weekend.

These will mark the first live events by the company in years.