GFW Impact returns to Pop TV tonight on August 3, 2017.

Advertised for the show is Moose defending the Impact Grand Championship against EC3.

Also scheduled is the latest in the war between Alberto El Patron and LAX, Trevor Lee will issue another challenge, Grado, Braxton Sutter and Suicide vs. KM, Fallah Bahh and Mario Bokara and Dezmond Xavier vs. Drago in a Super X Cup tournament match.

Wrestleview.com will have a recap of GFW Impact later tonight.