Match set for GFW Destination X on 8/17

Lashley vs. Matt Sydal has been announced for the upcoming GFW Destination X “live special” on POP TV on August 17, with the winner earning a title shot at their chosen division (Lashley for GFW Title, Sydal for GFW X-Division Title).

GFW has posted the following video preview of the match.

GFW star cleared to return

GFW star DJ Z, who has been out of action for several months after suffering an injury at a show in Mexico, posted the following on Twitter announcing that he has been cleared to return to the ring.