GFW live events in New York this weekend

GFW will be holding the company’s first live events in years this weekend in New York kicking off tonight in Long Island and on Saturday in Staten Island.

Advertised for the events this weekend includes Lashley, Impact Grand Champion EC3, Low-Ki, James Storm, Unified Knockouts Champion Sienna, Eli Drake, Eddie Edwards and former WWE star John Hennigan (aka John Morrison) along with Taya Valkyrie.

As always, if you are attending either event we are seeking live reports this weekend. You can send all live reports to [email protected].

8/3 Post-Impact videos

Here are some videos posted following last night’s Impact on Pop TV.