Eli Drake questions Alberto El Patron at event

A video of Eli Drake questioning the decision to make Alberto El Patron the current GFW Unified World Champion was posted to Twitter via @realKyleRonin. Drake cut the promo during a GFW live event in Staten Island.

Patron, who remains suspended by GFW, was pulled from both weekend events in Long Island and Staten Island.

You can check out the video clip below.

Eli Drake ain't exactly biting his tongue about Alberto El Patron. 👀 #MakeImpactDrake (via @realKyleRonin) pic.twitter.com/YMWaXOYYHY — TNA Impact News (@TNA_ImpactNews) August 6, 2017

GFW TV tapings next week

GFW returns to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida next week starting with a “live” episode of Impact on Pop TV on August 17. The company will tape TV through August 20.

The tapings are expected to take the company through the latter part of August, September and October before the Bound for Glory PPV on November 5.