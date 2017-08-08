Sienna accuses Charlotte of stealing look

Current GFW Unified Knockouts Champion Sienna took to Twitter on Monday night accusing WWE star Charlotte Flair of stealing her look, using comparison photos.

She said she ignored the “feathers” and “makeup” Charlotte had been wearing to the ring, but couldn’t ignore the pinky up gesture she’s been doing on WWE TV with Becky Lynch (Charlotte and Lynch began a mocking “tea time” gesture in recent weeks).

I ignored the feathers & the makeup, but the pinky? Really? If you need anything else from me, let me know. @MsCharlotteWWE #PinkiesUp 🐸☕️ pic.twitter.com/xfLjkMcy3O — Sienna the Savage 🔥 (@Sienna) August 8, 2017

In what appears to be a direct response, Charlotte issued this tweet.

