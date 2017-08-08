Sienna accuses Charlotte of stealing look

Current GFW Unified Knockouts Champion Sienna took to Twitter on Monday night accusing WWE star Charlotte Flair of stealing her look, using comparison photos.

She said she ignored the “feathers” and “makeup” Charlotte had been wearing to the ring, but couldn’t ignore the pinky up gesture she’s been doing on WWE TV with Becky Lynch (Charlotte and Lynch began a mocking “tea time” gesture in recent weeks).

In what appears to be a direct response, Charlotte issued this tweet.

8/10 GFW Impact Preview

GFW posted this preview for this week’s Impact on Pop TV for August 10.

  • Richard Jenkins

    WWE Has Used These Things Throughout The Years So It’s Perfectly Simple Sienna Has Wrestled For 9 Years & Has Never Been Recognized By WWE & She Knows GFW Is In The Shitter So Now Her Best Bit Is To Make Sure WWE Recognize Her So They Will Try To Sign Her After Her Contract Is Up With GFW What Best Way To Do That Than Talk Trash About Charlotte

  • Richard Jenkins

    By The Way Every Posh Person Has Done The Pinky Finger So Getting Angry Because Of That Is Stupid

    King Booker & William Regal Has Done The Pinky Finger Countless Times & They Did It Before Sienna Even Became A Wrestler Meaning She Didn’t Create Shit

  • Richard Jenkins

    Countless Wrestlers Female & Male Have Used Feathers During Their Entrances & Also Really Makeup When I Read That I Laughed So Hard

    Charlotte’s Reason For Using The Pinky
    Her Father Is Ric Flair & She Call’s Herself The Queen The Major Reasons To Use The Pinky Now Can Anyone Tell Me Why Sienna Uses The Pinky