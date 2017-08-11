GFW Amped Anthology PPV airs tonight

The first GFW Amped Anthology PPV airs tonight on traditional PPV and via the FITE TV app. This is the first of a four-part series looking at the GFW Amped TV tapings from back in 2015 that were filmed at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas that were a pilot run for GFW on TV that never saw the light of day until Anthem’s purchase of GFW earlier this year.

-8/10 Impact videos

GFW posted the following videos from after last night’s 8/10 episode of Impact.