Global Force Wrestling issued the following statement on their website on Monday announcing that they have stripped Alberto El Patron of the GFW Unified Championship due to his recent incident in an Orlando airport with girlfriend, WWE star Paige, that led to Patron’s suspension from the company.

“GFW has concluded its internal consideration of the events surrounding the suspension of Alberto El Patron. While it is apparent that initial reports unfairly characterized El Patron’s involvement in the incident in the Orlando airport, we are nonetheless disappointed with the manor (sic) in which he dealt with this situation; we expect more decorum from all on the GFW roster, especially the World Champion. We have communicated with El Patron our decision to strip him of his championship title. No decision has been taken as to the date on which he will be reinstated to the roster, the conditions of which are a private matter between the company and El Patron.”

With Patron still under suspension by GFW, should he not be reinstated by GFW by their TV tapings on Thursday, he would not appear on GFW TV through early November as the company’s TV tapings this week will get them up until the Bound for Glory PPV on November 5.

GFW did not mention how they would crown a new champion, although it appears that will transpire during the TV tapings this week.