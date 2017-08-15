Impactwrestling.com is reporting that Bruce Prichard will be making a “championship announcement” during this Thursday’s “Destination X” edition of GFW Impact.

GFW noted that after Alberto El Patron was stripped of the GFW Unified World Championship this week, Prichard will now be addressing the future of the title.

As reported on earlier, GFW issued a statement on Monday announcing that would be stripping Patron of the title after his involvement with an incident at an Orlando airport with his fiance and current WWE star Paige went public. Patron was suspended indefinitely following the incident and pulled from two New York live events.

Patron himself issued a statement this week stating he suggested the company strip him of the title. No word at this time if he will be part of the upcoming TV tapings taking place this week in Orlando at Universal Studios running from Thursday through Sunday. The tapings will focus and lead up to the Bound for Glory PPV on November 5.