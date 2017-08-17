GFW has posted a series of photos to Instagram on Thursday afternoon ahead of tonight’s live-to-tape Destination X special on Pop TV beginning at 8:00 p.m. Eastern (7:00 CT).

The photos feature a newly designed X Division, Tag Team and Women’s championships, while the main GFW World Championship design remained largely the same.

The new titles are expected to be revealed at the Impact tapings tonight in Orlando as part of the continued re-branding of the company as Global Force Wrestling going forward.

You can check out an early look at the championships below courtesy of GFW.