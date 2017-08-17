During a segment that will air on the GFW Destination X special tonight on Pop TV beginning at 8:00 p.m. Eastern (7:00 CT), Jim Cornette made his return to the company as a new authority character role in GFW going forward.

According to tweets by @MrJacobCohen, Bruce Prichard announced that he would be returning the GFW Unified World Championship to Lashley when Cornette interrupted and appeared to “fire” Prichard in his authority role in the company. Alan Wojcik also clarified that Prichard only appeared to be “fired” for this first taping at the moment.

Cornette then announced to the live audience in Orlando at Universal Studios that things were about to change in Global Force Wrestling and that guys will have to “fight for the belt.” A 20 man gauntlet for the gold was announced for next week’s show to crown a new champion. This is Cornette’s first appearance back with GFW (formerly TNA/Impact Wrestling) since September of 2009 after first debuting in 2006 in a similar authority role.

Thanks to Online World of Wrestling for help with this report.

