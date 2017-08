GFW posted this interview with Jim Cornette backstage at tonight’s Destination X edition of Impact on Pop TV where Cornette made his return to the company.

Cornette talked about firing Bruce Prichard from his authority role on Thursday night and the new direction of the GFW Unified World Championship going forward.

Thursday marked Cornette’s first appearance for the company since 2009.

You can check out the interview below courtesy of GFW.