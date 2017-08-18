The GFW Impact ratings for August 17, 2017 are in.

Last night’s episode on Pop TV drew 320,000 viewers overall on Thursday night according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is up from last week’s show that drew 277,000 viewers overall. Impact came in at No. 115 for the night on cable in the Top 150, down from last week’s No. 111 spot.

GFW Impact Ratings

Impact, headlined by Lashley vs. Matt Sydal, averaged a 0.07 rating among adults 18-49. This is the same demographic rating the show drew last Thursday night.