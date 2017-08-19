The following was taped on Friday night in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios.

8/18 GFW Impact TV taping results:

* New GFW Unified World Champion Eli Drake opened the taping with Chris Adonis to celebrate his championship win. Johnny Impact (former WWE star John Morrison) interrupted wanting a title shot. Jim Cornette books a tag team match with Johnny Impact and Eddie Edwards vs. Eli Drake and Chris Adonis. If Johnny or Eddie get the pinfall in the match, they earn a title shot.

* EC3 def. El Hijo del Fantasma.

* OVE def. Fallah Bah and Boykara.

* Petey Williams def. Caleb Konley.

* Kongo Kong def. a local wrestler.

* Low-Ki def. James Storm.

* Eli Drake and Chris Adonis def. Johnny Impact and Eddie Edwards.

* Petey Williams and GFW X Division Champion Sonjay Dutt def. Trevor Lee and Caleb Konley.

* GFW Unified Knockouts Champion Sienna and Taryn Terrell def. Gail Kim and Allie.

* New taping begins with Jim Cornette booking Eli Drake vs. Matt Sydal for the GFW Unified World Championship. Johnny Impact walks out and wants to face the winner. Konnan interrupts and accuses Johnny of white privilege. LAX attacks Johnny.

* Jeremy Borash announced that AAA’s Pagano has signed with GFW.

* Eli Drake def. Matt Sydal to retain the GFW Unified World Championship.

* Lashley announced he was quitting GFW to focus on his MMA career. He said he wanted to fight Moose before he left the company. Moose comes out and he is attacked by both Lashley and the entire American Top Team.

Source: PWInsider.com