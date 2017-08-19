Tyrus announces departure from GFW

Tyrus confirmed his departure from GFW on Twitter on Friday night.

He had announced earlier in the week that he would be sitting out the ongoing TV tapings for Pop TV in Orlando this week feeling like he wasn’t being utilized to his best ability.

Jim Cornette makes his return

GFW has posted video of Jim Cornette’s surprising return on Thursday night.

