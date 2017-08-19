Tyrus announces departure from GFW

Tyrus confirmed his departure from GFW on Twitter on Friday night.

He had announced earlier in the week that he would be sitting out the ongoing TV tapings for Pop TV in Orlando this week feeling like he wasn’t being utilized to his best ability.

Thank you to @EdNordholm and @IMPACTWRESTLING for granting me my release. Wishing the roster and crew all success. #TyrusSmash #Nuffsaid — Tyrus (@PlanetTyrus) August 19, 2017

Jim Cornette makes his return

GFW has posted video of Jim Cornette’s surprising return on Thursday night.