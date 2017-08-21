The following was taped on Saturday and Sunday in Orlando, Florid at Universal Studios.

8/19 GFW Impact TV taping results:

* Grado def. an unknown wrestler. After the match, he announced he was going back to Scotland. Joseph Park announces he is sponsoring Grado’s Visa so he can stay in the United States.

* Trevor Lee def. Sonjay Dutt to become the new GFW X Division Champion in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

* Johnny Impact def. KM to keep his No. 1 Contender status.

* Taya Valkyrie def. Ava Stori.

* Kongo Kong def. Shera.

* Texano and Fantasma def. James Storm and GFW Impact Grand Champion EC3.

* Xplosion: Pagano def. Cody Martin.

* Trevor Lee def. Petey Williams to retain the GFW X Division Championship.

* Taya Valkyrie def. Amber Nova.

* Johnny Impact def. Low-Ki to once again retain his No. 1 Contender status.

Source: Gerweck.net

8/20 GFW Impact TV taping results:

* Dezmond Xavier def. GFW X Division Champion Trevor Lee, Peter Williams, Matt Sydal, Garza Jr and Sonjay Dutt in a non-title match.

* Karen Jarrett books Sienna vs. Gail Kim vs. Taryn Terrell vs. Allie at Bound for Glory for the GFW Knockouts Championship.

* Johnny Impact def. Texano.

* OVE def. LAX to become the new GFW Tag Team Champions.

* Matt Sydal, Petey Williams and Sonjay Dutt def. GFW X Division Champion Trevor Lee, Andrew Everett and Caleb Konley.

* GFW Tag Team Champions OVE def. Jon Bolen and Trey Miguel.

* James Storm, Allie and Dezmond Xavier def. Andrew Everett, GFW Knockouts Champion Sienna and Texano.

* Abyss vs. Grado in a Monster’s Ball match is booked for Bound for Glory.

* GFW Knockouts Champion Sienna, Taryn Terrell and Taya def. Rosemary, Gail Kim and Allie.

* Eli Drake def. Johnny Impact to retain the GFW World Championship.

Source: Prowrestling.net