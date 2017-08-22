The following was taped on Monday night in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios.

8/21 GFW Impact TV taping results:

* GFW Impact Grand Champion EC3 def. Moose.

* James Storm def. Caleb Konley.

* An opening was filmed with GFW Champion Eli Drake. Jim Cornette announces Garza Jr vs. Johnny Impact next week where the winner will challenge Drake for the GFW Championship at Bound for Glory.

* Rosemary def. an unknown wrestler.

* Taryn Terrell and Gail Kim have a brawl.

* LAX challenges OVE to a rematch for the GFW Tag Team Championships. The stipulation turns out to be a street fight with OVE vs. all members of LAX.

* Johnny Impact def. Garza Jr to become No. 1 Contender for the GFW Championship.

* GFW X Division Champion Trevor Lee def. Suicide.

* Dezmond Xavier def. Andrew Everett.

* A segment was held to announce the newest member of the Hall of Fame. Lashley and American Top Team hit the ring and ruin it. Lashley announces he’ll team with King Mo at Bound for Glory against Moose and Shane Sewell.

* Johnny Impact def. Chris Adonis.

Source: PWInsider.com