The following was taped on Tuesday night in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios.

8/22 GFW Impact TV taping results:

* Xplosion: James Storm def. Chris Adonis.

* Xplosion: Rosemary def. Ava Storie.

* Xplosion: Shera def. Caleb Konley.

* Josh Mathews and Jeremy Borash hyped Bound for Glory in the ring.

* Moose def. Lashley via DQ.

* Garza Jr and Johnny Impact def. GFW Champion Eli Drake and Chris Adonis.

* Jeremy Borash interviews Gail Kim about competing at Bound for Glory for the GFW Knockouts Championship. Borash notes this will be Kim’s final Bound for Glory appearance this year.

* GFW Impact Grand Champion EC3 def. Suicide in a non-title match.

* Lashley and American Top Team insult the GFW roster. Lashley and King Mo have accepted the challenge and will face Moose and Stephan Bonnar in Six Sides of Steel at Bound for Glory.

* Shera def. GFW X Division Champion Trevor Lee in a non-title match.

* Taya Valkyrie def. Rosemary.

* Johnny Impact and GFW Tag Team Champions OVE def. GFW Champion Eli Drake and LAX.

