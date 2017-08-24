Attendance figures for recent GFW live events in New York in early August have now been revealed after much speculation based on live report estimates.

According to a report by The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the St. James show on August 4 drew 330 fans and the August 5 show in Staten Island drew 650 fans.

These were the first live events under Anthem and the GFW re-branding. The company, formerly TNA/Impact Wrestling, had largely become a production entity in the last few years under Dixie Carter after attendance numbers struggled for both TV tapings and live events on the road. GFW reportedly has more plans to run live events this year.

GFW released this highlight video covering the live events.